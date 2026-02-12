"We've made some mistakes" - Rob Edwards on Wolves' long-term plan for improvement under Fosun
Rob Edwards admits Wolves have made mistakes that have led to this season's likely relegation as he calls for unity on rectifying those errors.
By Liam Keen
The club are expected to drop into the Championship next season as they remain bottom of the Premier League, following a campaign that saw a poor summer transfer window and a change in chairman as Jeff Shi departed.
When asked how Wolves make long-term changes under owners Fosun, Edwards said the club must collectively acknowledge their mistakes and learn from them ahead of a summer rebuild.
He said: "I'll use the word we - I think probably we've made some mistakes.