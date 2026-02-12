Title showdown in prospect - bowls round-up

The continuing rain meant only three games in the Sir John Bayley League were possible last week on the top green at the Wellington club.

But two fixtures have gone ahead this week with the Wem USC-based team going top of the table by beating the Winter Warriors 7-1, Jesse James their 21-8 best.

Tonight, however, they can be overtaken by the Adderley side that has joined the post-Christmas competition, if their game goes ahead, the villagers having already defeated the part one champions from Wrockwardine Wood.

Potteries Panel

Six bowlers with Shropshire connections are competing for record prize money of £5,000-plus in this year’s Potteries Panel.

Round three of action is tonight on the carpet at Biddulph ahead of a mid season switch for weeks six to 11 plus finals night at Leek Beggars Lane.

County No.1 Callum Wraight, a past champion, started the campaign as the even money favourite to land the £1,200 first prize, but has opened with two defeats in qualifying group two.

His big friend Danny Williams has started with two wins in group three while Sir John duo Reece Farr and Joe Dicken are scheduled to start their fixtures tonight.