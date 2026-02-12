'Monumental': West Brom midfield duo in spotlight as Eric Ramsay dispels adaptable argument having found 'Albion' blueprint
Eric Ramsay has been accused of being unable to adapt in the first few weeks at West Brom - but he dispelled that argument with tactical changes leading to back to back draws.
Following drubbings against both Norwich and Portsmouth - as Ramsay tried to put a back five in place, the former Manchester United coach scrapped the idea and reverted to a back four.
And it has garnered two clean sheets and two draws, which aren't results to set the world alight but it gives Albion a platform to build on as they now look to get out of trouble.
Ramsay has repeatedly talked about finding solutions to Albion's problems - and being able to adapt but Albion fans fired criticism towards the head coach having lost a handful of his opening games in charge.
However, his tweaks have aided a mini revival and Ramsay was pleased to see the fruits of that.