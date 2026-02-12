Following drubbings against both Norwich and Portsmouth - as Ramsay tried to put a back five in place, the former Manchester United coach scrapped the idea and reverted to a back four.

And it has garnered two clean sheets and two draws, which aren't results to set the world alight but it gives Albion a platform to build on as they now look to get out of trouble.

Ramsay has repeatedly talked about finding solutions to Albion's problems - and being able to adapt but Albion fans fired criticism towards the head coach having lost a handful of his opening games in charge.

However, his tweaks have aided a mini revival and Ramsay was pleased to see the fruits of that.