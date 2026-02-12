Liam Keen's player ratings v Nottingham Forest as losing run comes to an end

Jose Sa

When called upon, the goalkeeper made the saves to keep Wolves in the game and his late stop to deny Morato was tremendous.

Saves: 7

Rodrigo Gomes

R.Gomes is always full of energy, but lacked a lot of quality on the day in his worst performance for some time.

No quality: 4

Yerson Mosquera

There were no big errors from the centre-back, but he still does not fill his team-mates with confidence following erratic decisions.

Erratic: 5

Santi Bueno

S.Bueno stood up to the physical presence of Lucca fairly well and put his body on the line to keep the clean sheet.

Fighter: 6