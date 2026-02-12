Liam Keen comment: Left with more questions than answers after poor Wolves display

In a performance that was certainly below par, Rob Edwards' side managed to hang on for a point at the City Ground.

But what did we learn from the stalemate?

Identity

Edwards changed to a back four against Chelsea at the weekend and it did not work, predictably leading him to switch to the tried and tested 5-3-2 formation against Forest.

At Molineux they tried to be positive and forward thinking, but it left them open, and the performance against Forest was the antithesis of that.

Wolves sat back, were negative, looked uncomfortable on the ball and allowed Forest to dictate the game. Frankly, they looked scared stiff and had little energy in a poor first half.

The second half was marginally better, but Jose Sa's heroics in goal and some last-gasp defending kept it at 0-0.

Edwards is right in his assessment that Wolves did not play well, but showed some resilience and commitment. However, that should be a basic non-negotiable anyway.

It does leave us question what Wolves' identity under Edwards is or will be in the future, as they struggled to create anything meaningful in the final third. Ironic, as Jorgen Strand Larsen scored two for Crystal Palace on the same night.