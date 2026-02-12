Leon Bailey thrilled to bounce back from Aston Villa's home defeats in win against Brighton

Following on from 1-0 defeats against Everton and Bournemouth, Villa bounced back in front of their own fans thanks to Jack Hinshelwood's late own goal.

Bailey - recalled from his loan at Roma in January - whipped in the corner for that winning strike after coming on as a second-half substitute.

“We always had control,” said the Jamaican attacker. “We never lost our heads, even though it was a bit scrappy.

“The last two games here at home haven’t been the best, and we just had to ensure we kept a clean sheet – that was the most important thing.

“In the end, we know that we have the quality to deliver. Once we were focused in defence, we have the quality to get the goal.

“In the end, it was a scrappy one, but we’re grateful for it.”

Villa are six points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of the Gunners' trip to Brentford tonight, but Bailey hopes Villa are better equipped to remain in the title race than they were two years ago when they fell away to finish fourth.

When asked about Villa's title hopes, he said: "Of course I'm hopeful, but you know the Premier League is the most difficult league in the world.

"I think if we are more focused and remember from two years ago what our mistakes were and try to take advantage of it this time around, hopefully in a few games' time from now we can have a different conversation."