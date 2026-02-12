Former Wolves boss in talks for Premier League return

Dyche was given just 17 matches in charge and was relieved of his duties after a 0-0 stalemate at home to Wolves.

Now, as Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis looks for this fourth Forest manager of the season, they have opened talks with former Wolves head coach Pereira.

The 57-year-old has been out of a job since he was sacked by Wolves in November, following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham that saw Wolves sitting bottom of the Premier League after slipping to eight defeats in 10 top-flight matches.

Pereira spent less than a year in charge of the Molineux club, having arrived the previous December to help keep Wolves in the Premier League.

An upturn in form included a record-breaking six-match winning run as Wolves survived relegation.

He was awarded with a new three-year contract in September but was sacked less than two months later, as Rob Edwards came in.

Pereira was being considered for the job at Championship side Leicester, but has now opened talks with Forest over taking over, as they bid to stay up this season.

Forest currently sit just three points above the drop zone and Marinakis has rolled the dice again with another managerial change, after already sacking Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou this season.

Pereira has worked with Marinakis previously at Olympiacos, who he also owns.