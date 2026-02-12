Dawley go to town as they hit the goal trail

They proved far too strong for Telford Town Reserves with the tie done and dusted by half-time with Dawley eight goals to the good.

They added four more strikes after the interval, with Telford replying once, to wrap up an emphatic 12-1 win.

Daniel Beddows led the goal rush with a hat-trick, while Ollie Robinson, Jason Harris and Dalian Sculion all netted twice.

Brodie McLeod, Callum Russell James Bennett-Tindall completed the scoring.

Dawley have already secured a place in the last four of the Shropshire FA Saturday Challenge Cup and are third in the Premier Division standings, nine points behind Church Stretton but with two games in hand.

Wrockwardine got the better of Shrewsbury Up & Comers

The quarter-final clash between Ellesmere Rangers and FC Nations was abandoned late on following an injury to one of the Rangers players, with the score 1-1.

Two of the Division One League Cup quarter-finals did take place.

Both games served up five-goal thrillers as Shawbury United Development and Ercall Rangers booked their places in the last four.

Goals from Harvie Warrington and Oliver Wysopal put Shawbury 2-0 up at half-time away to Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development.

The hosts then hit back after the break with Daniel Churm reducing the deficit on 51 minutes before Robbie Beamond grabbed an equaliser four minutes later.

But Shawbury recovered and it was they who grabbed the winner through Wysopal just after the hour.

Division One table-toppers Ercal Rangers kept up their bid for a possible double by edging out Ercal Aces 3-2. Brogan Hughes and Lucas Rudd scored for Aces.

Dawley Town's Dan Beddows is tackled by Telford Town's Caide Derbyshire Picture: Alan Hayward

Wrockwardine Wood beat the weather and visiting Shrewsbury Up & Comers to close the gap at the top of the Salop Leisure League.

On a day when heavy rain wiped out most of the scheduled games, Wood's artificial surface at Telford College came to the fore in the only Premier Division fixture played.

And Wood made the most of the sound underfoot conditions to record a 3-0 win over last season's top flight champions.

Liam Josephs set them on their way when he netted just after after the half-hour mark.

And it was Josephs who struck again to increase the hosts' lead midway through the second half.

Substitute Bayley Jones sealed the deal when he bagged the third goal in stoppage time.

The victory left Wood three points behind table-toppers Church Stretton, who also hold a game in hand.

Just one match beat the rain in Division One and that also brought a victory for Wrockwardine Wood as their Development side beat FC Nations Development 4-1 at Oakengates Leisure Centre.

Ryley Mcpartland gave Wrockwardine a 12th-minute with Harry Minifie levelling things up five minutes later.

But the home side were in front at half-time thanks to a strike from Tyrhys Kennedy Hunnisett on the half-hour mark.

Mcpartland extended his side's lead with his second of the day just before the hour and substitute Andrew Kilford put the finishing touches on the victory with 15 minutes to go.