"We didn't play great" - Wolves boss frustrated with performance but praises side's resilience in draw

The Premier League's bottom side were often unable to get out of their own box against fellow strugglers Forest in a poor first half showing.

A better second 45 followed but the hosts spurned several chances to win it, before Mateus Mane almost won it for Wolves with a last gasp chance.

Edwards admitted it would have been 'unjust' if Wolves had taken all three points, but was pleased with his team's resilience.

"Clearly we didn't play great but we showed loads of other fighting qualities and battling qualities that you need to show, regardless of how you play," he said.

"There's no doubt they were better and forced us back.