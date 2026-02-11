Shrewsbury to Sweden: Former Salop loanee winger recalled after 18 games makes step up to European side

The winger made 18 appearances for Salop across a six month spell at the club - having signed on loan for the season from Arsenal in the summer of 2024.

He was recalled back in January - and has since then remained at Arsenal.

His appearances have been restricted to the under 21s - and has been named on the bench for Arsenal in the Champions League against Slavia Prague back in November.

Now, 18 months on from his arrival at Salop, he is joining a club with very different surroundings.

The 21-year-old, who was previously at Fulham as a youngster, has signed a year long loan deal with Swedish top flight side Kalmar.