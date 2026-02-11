'Shown real promise': Eric Ramsay reveals Ollie Bostock and Harry Whitwell January loan decision after duo remained at West Brom

Bostock, who made his league debut against Millwall earlier this season, starred in the FA Cup win over Swansea with an assist and the winning penalty.

Whitwell's exploits this season have been away from The Hawthorns, during a loan spell with Forest Green Rovers before being recalled by Albion in January.

It was expected that they would both head off on loan in the winter window - but that isn't the case and both have been named as substitutes in recent games.

Boss Eric Ramsay has explained that in an ideal world they would have gone out on loan, but they can benefit just as much from being around the Albion squad.

He said: "In both of those cases they are promising players.

"I'm sure they are players who would benefit from more games under their belt in a real competitive environment where they can be central to a group and feel a lot of minutes in situations that are really high tension.