Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI v Nottingham Forest

The biggest prediction will be whether he plays a back four or returns to a back five, following the defeat to Chelsea, and I think he will return to the 5-3-2 system that he previously had so much joy with. I can also see two changes to the starting XI.

I would expect Jose Sa to play in goal, with Ladislav Krejci replacing forward Hwang Hee-chan, to start in the back three alongside Yerson Mosquera and Santi Bueno.