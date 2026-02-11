Joao Gomes makes World Cup chances admission after poor Wolves season - but midfielder still holding out hope

The midfielder has been a mainstay for Wolves this season - as they slide to an inevitable relegation.

The 24-year-old looked like he may well leave Wolves in the January transfer window - with a host of clubs linked with his signature.

But no bids arrived and Gomes will remain at the club until the end of the season - where it is almost certain he will depart along with a string of senior Wolves players.

One reason given for a potential January departure was his ambition to make the Brazilian World Cup squad.

He so far has ten caps for his country but only one in 2025.

And the Wolves midfielder admits the way the season has gone for him personally and Wolves may hamper his chances.

He said: "It would be one of my biggest dreams come true. However, due to our current situation [at Wolves], I am aware it’s a bit harder.

Joao Gomes (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“But I can only keep on giving my best and if the opportunity comes round for me, then I have to be ready.

“But playing for my country at a World Cup would be something that would make me very happy.”

Gomes is set to be in the Wolves side on Wednesday night as they look for a victory that will draw them level with Derby County's record low points total.

And the midfielder insists they have nothing to lose heading to the City Ground.

He added: "We have nothing to lose. We can be more dangerous with the ball, or even when we don’t have the ball.

“In this situation we are in, I think we can risk more because we don’t have anything else to lose.”