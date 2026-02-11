"It's an impossible task" - Wolves' Rob Edwards launches defence of Sean Dyche as he reflects on challenges of modern management

The two teams face off at the City Ground this evening in a huge relegation clash, with Dyche coming under some pressure after Forest's 3-1 defeat at Leeds.

Edwards believes 'brilliant' Dyche is doing a good job at Forest and says it is difficult for any manager to be a success in modern football.

"I genuinely think the whole country is quite angry at the moment, not just in football," Edwards said.

"I'm not going to go all political now. ​​​​There's not that many sets of supporters that are happy at the moment, there's a lot of anger around.

"Now you've got to win consistently and play well consistently to avoid any sort of criticism.