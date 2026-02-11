"It's an impossible task" - Wolves' Rob Edwards launches defence of Sean Dyche as he reflects on challenges of modern management
Rob Edwards believes it is an 'impossible task' to keep everyone happy as a head coach as he launches a defence of Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche ahead of Wolves' trip to face them today.
The two teams face off at the City Ground this evening in a huge relegation clash, with Dyche coming under some pressure after Forest's 3-1 defeat at Leeds.
Edwards believes 'brilliant' Dyche is doing a good job at Forest and says it is difficult for any manager to be a success in modern football.
"I genuinely think the whole country is quite angry at the moment, not just in football," Edwards said.
"I'm not going to go all political now. There's not that many sets of supporters that are happy at the moment, there's a lot of anger around.
"Now you've got to win consistently and play well consistently to avoid any sort of criticism.