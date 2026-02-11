'I think we are': Charlie Taylor outlines what has changed in recent games as West Brom address slide with defensive shut outs

The Southampton loanee has been bang out of form in recent months - and found himself out of the side.

But due to the fact Albion have suffered a mini injury crisis in recent games, Taylor was thrust back into the spotlight at Blues on Tuesday.

And he stepped up to the plate with arguably his best display in a Baggies shirt.

He was solid alongside Nat Phillips at the back - while also producing a goal line save to deny the home side a certain opener.

It is a second shut out in as many games for Albion - and Taylor outline why things may have turned around defensively for Albion.

"It is really pleasing, we've come to one of the hardest places in the league and got a point and a clean sheet, it is something to build on," explained Taylor.

"It was defensive instinct (his clearance), to get back across goal and luckily I kept it out and we were able to get a point.

"I think we are now just a lot more organised, tonight and on Saturday.

"It is two good points, two clean sheets, something to build on.

"We want to be winning games and I am sure it will come in the coming weeks."