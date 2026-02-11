Fan column: Self-inflicted pain makes Wolves a tough watch

Talking to fans before the Chelsea game, their mood, like mine was miserably frustrated, expectation levels below zero, philosophically accepting being outclassed before a ball is kicked.

A deep visceral embarrassment inflicted by means wholly beyond their control. A morsel of consolation from chuckling at their gallows humour and understanding their self-confessed amazement that they still voluntarily turn up to witness more excruciating disappointment.

Being abysmally sold short on sophistry and patronisingly taken for granted leaving us all bitterly aggrieved. But regardless of the misgivings, we still keep turning up and with the wheels not just coming off but long ago already flattened to a pulp in the scrapyard, we still support the team with real passion.

And I’ve always doubted the perception of any boardroom executive to fully understand the intensity of this feeling and the emotional residue their decisions can inflict on malleable supporters.