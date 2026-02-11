Chirk face final big test on their march to the District League title - bowls round-up

Crewe, who are effectively second in the Whitchurch-based league due to their games in hand, take on the runaway leaders and reigning champions from the Welsh border desperately needing a convincing win over them.

But Crewe did not help their cause as they lost 6-4 (99-98 on aggregate) to a Malpas Sports side inspired by Wayne Rogers’ 21-5 card last week, while second-placed Archibald Worthington slipped up 8-2 (114-78) against Woore, for whom Andy Moss also won 21-5.

Tonight is also a crucial night for Ifton in the Bradley Winter League on the Wrexham club’s artificial green.

They take on Celts having slipped to third in the table after being limited to a 4-2 win over Coed Talon last week while the top two were enjoying maximum points returns.

Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League

One of the longest-serving officials of Shropshire’s oldest veterans bowling league will stand down tomorrow afternoon.

Long-time secretary and current president John Ford is to call time on his service to the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League at its AGM at Sinclair BC in Ketley, Telford (1.30pm start).

“President John Ford has decided to step down from his role at the meeting and the committee will propose Brian Williams as his replacement,” confirmed a league spokesman.

Calling time: John Ford, left

Williams is a former league chairman and all other officers of the Peter Morris Cars-sponsored league have confirmed that they will stand for re-election tomorrow.

Before those votes, Charlton’s bid to enter a second team in a league that currently has one vacancy in its structure of five divisions of 12 sides will be considered.

The officers are proposing a £2 entry fee for competitions and increased prize money, a set fee of £30 for clubs hosting league events and a change to the eligibility rules for the Charity Shield.

Bandit Bowls

Sir John Bayley bowlers dominated the latest Bandit Bowls one-day competition that went ahead after a late change of venue.

Scott Harries scored his fourth success of the winter campaign on Saturday on Allscott Heath’s artificial green after last week’s incessant rain made Monkmoor unplayable.

And in doing so he sentenced his clubmate Joe Dicken to a demoralising defeat in a third successive one-dayer final, Harries edging the showdown 21-19.

Another wet day reduced the entry figure to 21 and the prize fund to £147, but BB promoter Jamie Brookes is happy to cater for all who want some winter action.

Both finalists enjoyed big semi-final wins, Harries – who defeated Callum Wraight in the last 16 – beating Brookes 21-7 while Dicken saw off Shrewsbury junior Ellis Griffiths 21-7.