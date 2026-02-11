Signed in January amid Albion's goalkeeping issues - the Bristol City man penned a six month deal but endured a baptism of fire on his debut at Derby County as he spilled a cross leading to a goal.

He was less than convincing on Albion's trip to Portsmouth - but he has arrived with back to back clean sheets and a string of fine saves at St Andrews.

O'Leary came in at time where Albion were adapting under Eric Ramsay - and the new Albion head coach was coming under fire for his call to move to a back five.

It didn't work and he has now moved to a four - which has ironically coincided with Albion looking more solid at the back.

But O'Leary, who has only been at the club for a month, insists the change of system isn't the reason for Albion's upturn in results with back to back draws.

He explained: "I think it's just that we've had some honest discussions with each other and that Pompey game wasn't good enough, we all knew that.

"It's just about knocking down and it doesn't matter what formation we play, just getting the principles right and everyone putting that max effort in and really being able to look in the mirror and say, I gave everything today.

"Yeah, that's where we're at and I don't think tactical formations, it's those basics and that belief we need going forward."

In action for Bristol City against Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

O'Leary's move came after years at Bristol City where he served as the number one.

But he lost his place last season - and has only featured a handful of times this season including against Albion on Boxing Day.

The keeper insists that a fresh voice coming in is good for a side - and he explained how he is not afraid to have honest conversations about the current situation.

He added: "Obviously, it all happened pretty quickly. Probably didn't personally start how I wanted to, but I know it was a big point for the boys coming from behind and that last-minute equaliser gives you a bit of momentum.

"So, yeah, it's been good and I'd like to think I'm a fresh voice coming in and just seeing it from a different perspective is what you need sometimes and I'm not afraid to have conversations with people about what's going on and how we can try and improve together because that's what we need."