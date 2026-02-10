Wolves Fans' Verdict v Chelsea: Back four handily beaten at Molineux

Clive Smith

Quite an eventful week off the field with probably more activity than most of us expected. Sensibly the movement of players was directed at the future rather than the here and now.

The 'now' remains a challenge that still has to be dealt with however.

The team selection was somewhat surprising. The Krejci illness may have been a factor, but our four previous managers have all tried playing four at the back without success. When that four includes Doherty, and we're up against a strong hugely expensively constructed side, it was always going to be a difficult challenge.

Having bossed the opening 10 minutes we then lost the game over the rest of the half. The gaps between our defenders was exploited by Chelsea's width and pace. Two careless challenges resulted in two penalties and a third goal put the game to bed by the break. Sa thankfully made some saves to prevent the score being more bruising.