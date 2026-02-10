Wolves boss backs signing to prove doubters wrong

The deadline day signing made a good start with an assist on his debut, despite Wolves losing at home to Chelsea.

However, that only takes the striker to six goals and eight assists in 89 top flight games, compared to his Championship record of 91 goals and 37 assists in 277 matches.

Armstrong has been signed with next season in mind, following Wolves' expected relegation, but Edwards says the forward is also eager to show his quality now.

"No doubt," Edwards said when asked if Armstrong wanted to prove people wrong in the Premier League.

"I've not really spoken to him about that, I don't think it's something that I've needed to speak about.

"But especially in this industry, you're always having to prove yourself, whatever sort of line of work you're in, whether you're a player, a coach, whatever it might be.