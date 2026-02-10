Nottingham Forest v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Rob Edwards has had few injury concerns to contend with recently, but who could miss the trip across the Midlands?

Andre - 25% chance

The midfielder missed the defeat to Chelsea at the weekend with a slight calf problem, but Edwards said after that game that he hoped to have Andre available to face Forest.

But the Brazilian has not trained with the team in preparation for the game.

"Andre has been outside jogging today and we'll give him as much time as possible and see where he's at," Edwards said.