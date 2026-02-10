Nottingham Forest boss challenges players ahead of Wolves clash

Forest saw an unbeaten four-game Premier League run end with a 3-1 defeat at Leeds on Friday night, which leaves them just three points above the relegation zone.

They now face a huge match against Wolves, which could be pivotal in their aim to survive this season.

Dyche said: “It is the consistency of it – how many times can you raise the bar?

“I spoke when I got here about raising the minimum. Most teams in the Premier League, their maximum looks after themselves.

“Most teams, not all, if you can play at maximum (then) you have got a very strong chance of winning the game. It is about raising the days when it is not so good and it is about raising the habits when it is not such a good day.”

While Forest look to keep themselves clear of the drop zone, Wolves remain very much adrift after slumping to a 19th league defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, with Cole Palmer having scored a first-half hat-trick.

Dyche, though, insists there can be no sense of complacency against Rob Edwards’ side.

“It is a tough game for us to win,” the Forest boss said.

“On Saturday (against Chelsea), there was a change of shape in the first half, which didn’t go so well for them, but second half, they put in a strong performance.”

Forest also have the Europa League to contend with, alongside their important Premier League fixtures, in their battle to avoid the drop.