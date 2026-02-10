Non-league round-up: Shifnal Town's 2026 woes continue with latest defeat

Town have not tasted victory since beating Congleton Town 3-1 on Boxing Day and have since gone five games without a win - losing three in the process.

Khalsa asserted their dominance from the start and came inches away from opening the scoring inside three minutes when Chay Tilt curled a free-kick over.

Tilt was upended inside the penalty area but former Shifnal man Sam Fitzgerald squandered a golden opportunity when he failed to hit the target from the spot.

The Shropshire side were unable to deal with danger man Tilt who forced Town goalkeeper Andy Wycherley when he was sent through on goal down the left.

Khalsa did take the past in the 33rd-minute when Gurjit Singh added the finishes touches to an intricate move from the left with a precise finish from the edge of the box.

After the break, Kristian Green was unable to hit the target with his header from close-range and Louis Bradford snatched at another chance.

Tilt marked his dazzling display with the second goal from 20 yards out midway into the second half and Andre Carvalho-Landell made it 3-0 from the spot, after Wycherley had hauled down Tilt inside the box.

Substitute Macauley Taylor scored a late consolation for Shifnal - who sit eighth-place and eight points adrift of the play-offs spot.

Meanwhile, Whitchurch Alport postponed their home fixture against Northwich Victoria in the Midland Premier Division, while AFC Bridgnorth's trip to Coventry Copsewood also fell victim to the weather in Division One.

In the North West Division One South, Market Drayton move eight points clear of the relegation zone after winning 2-1 at Barnton.

Oliver Griffiths opened the scoring for Market Drayton after just five minutes, although Matthew Coughlan equalised for Barnton 20 minutes from time.

Isaac Shaw took just two minutes to restore Market Drayton's lead and clinched back-to-back wins.

Second from bottom Haughmond were plunged deeper into the relegation mire after losing 3-1 at play-off chasers Sandbach United.

Ethan Pickford fired Haughmond into the lead midway into the first half, before Joseph Bevan equalised from the spot on the cusp of half-time.

Bevan doubled his tally on the hour-mark and Kyle Foley put the seal on the win five minutes later to leave Haughmond four points from safety.

16th-place Alsager Town also boast two games in hand of Haughmond who had collected three wins in their four games prior.

Allscott Heath were condemned to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Ashville which leaves them sitting in 11th.

Jack Edwards broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half and completed his brace in the final minute, after Connor Courtnell added to the scoring.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United had their home fixture called off against Wolverhampton Casuals and Telford Town were also forced to postpone their home clash against New Mills.