Eric Ramsay issues 'respect' call to West Brom players with fan role key in fight for Championship survival

Albion fans have been left angered by recent performances, which began after the 5-0 drubbing at home to Norwich City in only Ramsay's second game in charge.

Players were subjected to chants of 'you're not fit to wear the shirt'.

After responding against Derby with a last gasp equaliser - they turned out an awful performance against Portsmouth with players and Ramsay himself then coming under fire from the travelling Albion fans.

But they rallied on Saturday and got behind the side - and the players responded with a battling display against the Potters.