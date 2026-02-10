Birmingham v West Brom: More Eric Ramsay headaches as Albion cannot afford another Portsmouth style drop off

Albion have suffered a bad, embarrassing defeat before and then gone and backed it up with a battling point.

What they didn't do the first time round is back it up and show any sort of momentum. This time, they have to as they head to Birmingham City on Tuesday for a West Midlands derby.

A lack of momentum and stringing results together has been an Achilles heel of Albion all season - a problem which pre-dates Ramsay's arrival.

But they badly need some now, especially as the fight for relegation and the picture is ever moving as teams pick up results in the scrap to finish above the dreaded 'R' line.

On Saturday Albion did show something, and outlined that they can perform not just under pressure but they can look like a half decent side.

In the first few games under Ramsay, that has not been on display.