Wolves women submit application for promotion following last season's controversy

The club came under fire last year for not completing the necessary documentation, despite Dan McNamara's side taking the promotion race to the final day of the season.

Now, the club has confirmed they have submitting documents for this year's application, showing evidence of 'their ability to meet the WSL’s ‘Key Minimum Requirements’ across governance, performance, facilities, and long-term sustainability'.

The application will now be assessed by a specialist selection panel before final consideration by the WSL Football Board.

Wolves' success in their application will depend on them demonstrating their operational standards behind the scenes, while also finishing top of the National League Northern Premier Division. Wolves currently sit second and four points behind leaders Burnley, but have two games in hand.

As the WSL is expanding to 14 teams from next season, there will also be a third-place play-off between runners up in the north and south divisions, meaning Wolves could have another route to promotion to the WSL2 if they do not win the league.

Technical director Matt Jackson said: “It’s taken a huge amount of work from many people across the club to put together a comprehensive bid for promotion. Credit goes to the team at Compton Park and the ownership for their time and dedication towards supporting the bid.

“Since last season we’ve been working towards this moment, doing the groundwork to put us into a position where we could support the bid. In that time, we’ve hired full-time, dedicated women’s staff to assist the process, and it’s been a fantastic, collective job to complete a detailed and all-encompassing piece of work.

“Our women’s first-team have done a fantastic job to put us in a position, once more, where we’re fighting to get promoted to WSL2, and we’ll be supporting them all the way in their bid to go up during the remainder of the season.”

This comes after players and fans hit out at the club for not submitting the application last year, despite the team fighting for promotion.

They missed out on the league title by three points, and there was no play-off last season, as they missed out on their dream promotion.

However, it would have been denied after former chairman Jeff Shi made the decision not to apply.

The players only found out after the final game of the season and Wolves were heavily criticised for the decision.