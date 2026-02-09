West Brom player sales stance and Ryan Mason sacking impact revealed as club look to boost matchday atmosphere

Albion were able to do business in January - having had a busy summer where players such as Torbjorn Heggem and Tom Fellows were sold to help the club meet profit and sustainability requirements.

In the recent January window - Albion brought in loan players and moved a couple of senior players on but no one was sold during the month.

The issue of PSR and the club's current financial situation was discussed at the most recent meeting of the Fan Advisory Board in January.

In a discussion around PSR, the issue of the financial impact of sacking Ryan Mason and members of his staff were discussed - as well as there no longer being a need to sell players.

And fans were also told that a new business officer is set to start - and that is going to be a big driver of growth for the club.

The meetings of the meeting read: "The Club reiterated the Championship Profit and Sustainability (P&S) Rules and confirmed recent financial improvement, though the current rolling period remains challenging.

"The recent head coach departure did not cause material changes in financial position or plans and currently player sales are not required but may be considered strategically.

"A new Chief Business Officer, who will start in the Spring, has been appointed to drive growth.

"Upcoming sponsorship opportunities, digital inventory, ethical considerations around betting partners, alternative events, and collaboration with other clubs and the EFL were discussed."

Elsewhere, the club discussed how there had been a misuse of concession tickets for games - and they have outlined an enforcement approach at turnstiles.

The club have also gathered quotes for a new PA system to replace the outdared currently one and they were looking into boosting the match atmosphere with lighting and limited pyrotechnics with best practice being explored.

The minutes also stated that season tickets for next season will remain in line with recent seasons.