"They were both exceptional" - Tolu Arokodare's high praise for Wolves debutants

Armstrong assisted Arokodare's goal, as Wolves were beaten 3-1 at Molineux, while A.Gomes was positive in his passing.

Arokodare was full of praise for the impressive pair.

He said: “I think we all saw them – they were both exceptional.

"That shows the quality they bring to the team. I’m very, very happy for them on their debuts for the team, how they played, how they performed.

"They played like they've been here the whole season, like they've been training with us the whole season. You can see how they blended in well, they've been amazing in training, and hopefully more of this is to come from them.”

The story of the day for Wolves was the two individuals errors from Matt Doherty and Yerson Mosquera that handed Chelsea two penalties, as the new-look back four struggled to cope.

Arokodare says it 'sums up our season' as Wolves were the architects of their own downfall.

Adam Armstrong (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

He added: “We started good but gave away two easy penalties.

"I think if they didn't get those early goals, maybe the game would have been different.

"We had a way better second half. We were more compact, better offensively, but that's how we should have started and ended the game, but it didn’t go how we wanted it to go.

“Chelsea have a very good team, and we aren’t having one of the best seasons. It’s what I say every week, it sums up our season, with what happens to us, two unlucky penalties.

"I don't think our defenders were trying to give away the penalties, they were just trying to do their job by defending.

"I think the first penalty was pretty easy. It was just a slight touch, but the ref knows best. I think we were unlucky.

"We had a way better second half, and I think if we had another goal, the result would probably be different.”