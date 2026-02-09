Telford Tigers fight back to end weekend on a winning note

Tigers - who are now sixth in the division - bounced back from losing 6-3 at Hull Seahawks to overcome Basingstoke Bison 6-4 in Shropshire.

But they had to do it the hard way as they fell 3-1 behind - despite Brynley Capps cancelling out the Bison's opener.

But a Basingstoke penalty gifted Tigers a way back into the game as Rhodes Mitchell-King finished off a move involving David Thomson.

David Thomson, scorer of the Tigers' third and fourth (Picture: Edward Bowen/ebphotography)

Thomson then turned scorer to level it at 3-3 - after good work between Fin Howells and Eric Henderson - and Telford really turned the screw towards the end of the second period.

Thomson netted his second of the game to make it 4-3, with Patrick Brown then extending the lead to 5-3 just before the interval.

Bison threatened their own turnaround by getting one back at the start of the final period of play, but Krisjanis Fugalis and Nate Shudra combined to tee up Brown for the final goal of the match.