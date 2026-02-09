Liam Keen comment: Wolves' goalscoring issues and midfield dynamic highlight concerns from Chelsea defeat

Rob Edwards took some risks with his line-up and his players did not respond well as they gave away two first half penalties.

But what did we learn from the Molineux defeat?

Goalscoring issues

Heading into Saturday's game, it was a month to the day since Wolves' last Premier League goal.

Mateus Mane's equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Everton in early January was the team's last top flight goal before Tolu Arokodare netted at the weekend, after three matches of drawing a blank.

Part of the reason Edwards switched to a back four was to address the goalscoring problem, but creativity has been a glaring issue all season.

That remains a problem, and Wolves need to get Mane more involved more often, but the team have also not been clinical enough.

Tolu Arokodare (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arokodare missed several chances against Bournemouth last time out and his finish against Chelsea was just his second Premier League goal of the season.

The Nigerian has to be more ruthless in front of goal, while Wolves must find a way to take better advantage of positions they get into out wide.