Liam Keen analysis: Unnecessary tactical switch and defensive errors result in Wolves defeat

Rob Edwards was brave and bold with his selection, as he named the two new signings in his starting XI, started four attacking players and switched to a back four.

Even before the game it seemed like a risk, perhaps an unnecessary one, against a Chelsea side that have plenty of talent in the forward areas.

In reality, it was a needless risk. Wolves were competitive and performing well enough in the 5-3-2 formation that had helped Edwards get his first points as head coach.

Even with one eye on next season and Edwards' apparent plans to change to a four in the Championship, he needs results now to maintain some momentum, and it seemed like an unnecessary risk against a good side.

Speaking after the game, Edwards admitted it was a risk and even suggested he may have to abandon back four plans for the time being.

"Yeah, maybe now," he said when asked if he will now be reluctant to start with a back four.

"We discussed it a lot as a group, as a staff this week. We've worked on it and it looked good in training.

"At the start of the game we quite liked it and then we shot ourselves in the foot. Then, I'm not sure it was tactical, but it affected us up here (head).

"I know sometimes people get a bit nervy, or for whatever reason they just don't run quite as hard, which then shifted again once we got to half-time. We were able to fix that.

"We've obviously been able to go to it in-game and it's not really opened us up going to a four. If we wanted to try and attack it or make some changes, it's looked quite good and we've looked good in it. I want to get to that.