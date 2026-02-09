That is hand Daryl Dike a start in an Albion shirt.

The £7m signing from Orlando City played his first handful of games for the club under three separate managers in Valerien Ismael, Steve Bruce and Carlos Corberan.

Corberan saw the best of Dike in a run in the side - before he suffered two serious injuries.

Under Ryan Mason he fought back to fitness from a summer set back but was hardly used by the now sacked former Baggies boss.

Under Ramsay his cameos have been getting longer and on Saturday he was handed a start - given the form of both Aune Heggebo and Josh Maja.

He didn't have any big chances in the game but starting and getting minutes under his belt will be key as he enters the final few months of his Albion contract.

Dike had a word for new Baggies head coach Ramsay after the game - and insisted he is giving the players the right 'tools' to go and win games and get them out of the current predicament.

And he has backed Ramsay to get the best out of Albion's players.

He told BBC WM: "The situation when he joined the club meant he was having to be a bit backs to the wall to get us out of it.

Daryl Dike in action for Albion against Stoke (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"Collectively him and the staff in every training session are giving us the tools to get out of it.

"You saw that a bit, it was a point but we wanted three but it was a stepping stone.

"We have Tuesday to get three points and we want to keep pushing forward and the manager has helped us with that.

"We are frustrated by the situation we are in because we have great players, but the manager is positive and when you have that you will get better results.

"I think generally speaking when you have a manager like that he will get the best out of you.

"We haven't as players got the best out of each other, but this was a stepping stone and we are pushing to get better."