Telford Tigers lose ground in NIHL after shipping six in Hull Seahawks defeat

Tom Watkins' charges had returned to winning ways with a thrilling 7-5 victory over Solway Sharks in their previous outing.

Just one place separated Seahawks in fifth and Tigers in sixth, but the former were able to extend the gap.

Tigers trailed 2-0 inside the opening 10 minutes of the first period when Johnny Corneil added the finishing touches to a power play and Tommy Spraggon doubled their lead.

But the visitors bounced back immediately. First, Caelan McPhee seized on a pass from Zack Browne to halve the deficit, before James Smith got them back on level terms.

It would ultimately prove to be a false dawn as Seahawks asserted their dominance in the next two periods.

Bobby Chamberlain restored the hosts' advantage within three minutes of the restart and Richard Hartmann stretched their lead with a fourth.

Louie Newell offered Tigers a lifeline when he pulled a goal back early in the final period, but Ethan Hehir and a second from Chamberlain eventually killed the Shropshire side off.

Next, Telford Tigers host Basingstoke Bison on Sunday evening.