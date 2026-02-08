Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea after defensive disaster
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Chelsea.
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper did little wrong for the goals, but was unable to pull off any heroics with the two penalties.
Stranded: 5
Matt Doherty
The experienced defender was rightly taken off at half-time after a difficult 45 minutes, where he gave away a poor penalty.
Poor: 4
Yerson Mosquera
It was a brainless decision to give away a second penalty, while Mosquera was also involved in the build-up to the first penalty with a bad clearance.
Erratic: 4
Santi Bueno
Wolves were shaky and uncomfortable in a back four and although S.Bueno gave it a good go, he was unable to solidify the back line.
Uncomfortable: 5