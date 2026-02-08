Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea after defensive disaster

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper did little wrong for the goals, but was unable to pull off any heroics with the two penalties.

Stranded: 5

Matt Doherty

The experienced defender was rightly taken off at half-time after a difficult 45 minutes, where he gave away a poor penalty.

Poor: 4

Yerson Mosquera

It was a brainless decision to give away a second penalty, while Mosquera was also involved in the build-up to the first penalty with a bad clearance.

Erratic: 4

Santi Bueno

Wolves were shaky and uncomfortable in a back four and although S.Bueno gave it a good go, he was unable to solidify the back line.

Uncomfortable: 5