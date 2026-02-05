Wolves Women column: Wolves determined to bounce back from cup disappointment

Hi everyone. There’s no hiding from the disappointment we felt after the FA WNL Cup quarter-final defeat to West Brom.

We went into that game with genuine belief that this could be our year in the competition, and to fall short at that stage hurts.

The players, staff and everyone connected with the club wanted to take another step forward, and we know it was a big opportunity missed.

What I will say, though, is that football rarely gives you time to feel sorry for yourself. The reaction since has been honest, reflective and focused on putting things right.

That’s what good groups do - they take setbacks, learn from them and move forward together. Cup competitions can be cruel but it does mean we now have full focus on our end target this season which is of course the league.

We’ve spoken a lot as a group about standards, about mentality and about making sure we respond the right way. The hunger is still there, and if anything, disappointment like that can fuel you if you use it properly.

That’s exactly what we intend to do over the coming weeks. Now our full focus turns to Sunday and what I expect will be another really tough game against Rugby Borough.

We’ve already had two very close games against them this season, and both have been proper battles in which on another day, Rugby could easily have got something from both.

They’re well organised, competitive and they make you work for everything you get, which is is exactly what you expect from a Lee Burch team.

Those are the types of fixtures that test you, but they’re also the ones you look forward to because you know you must be at your best.

We’re preparing for another tight contest, and we know small details will matter.

I also want to take this opportunity to welcome Casey Howe to the club, who joins us on loan from Nottingham Forest. She’s an exciting forward player and I’m really happy to have signed her and to start working with her properly in this environment.

She brings quality and energy which fits perfectly with what we’re trying to achieve this season.

When the opportunity came up to bring her in, it was one we were very keen to make happen, and I’m confident she’ll be a big asset for us for the remainder of the campaign.

A big theme for us at the moment is finding consistency. We’ve shown in large spells this season what we’re capable of, but the challenge now is producing that level for 90 minutes week in, week out.

Consistency isn’t just about results but also about performances, standards in training, decision-making in big moments and managing games better.

The teams that achieve their goals are the ones who can maintain their levels over long periods, and that’s exactly where we want to get to.

We know the supporters play a massive part in that. The backing we get, home and away, never goes unnoticed by the players. It gives them energy, especially in tight games, and Sunday will be no different.

So I’d really encourage you to come down and support the team this weekend. The players will give everything, as they always do, and having you behind them can make a huge difference.

Hopefully we can put in a performance you’re proud of and get the result we all want.

See you on Sunday,

Dan McNamara.