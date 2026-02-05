Wolves summer signing edging closer to move away

The Colombian international, who made his name in Brazil with Fluminense, made the switch to Wolves in the summer for a deal of around £14.7million.

The attacker struggled to adapt to the Premier League and despite some better performances of late in a deeper midfield position, he has lost his place in the side again.

Arias has also only managed two goals this season and just one in 23 top flight matches, while he has failed to hold down a permanent place in the starting XI.

A number of Brazilian clubs have been chasing his signature before their transfer window closes in March and since Wolves signed Angel Gomes on loan, they have been open to a potential move.