Wolves hero Ruben Neves ends Manchester United speculation by making Saudi Pro League decision

The former Wolves skipper, who is still adored by the Molineux faithful, was the subject of much speculation heading into the January transfer window.

He left Wolves in 2023 in a £47m deal as he signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

But more than three years on and with his deal coming to an end in the summer - Neves was linked with a number of clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid were one of the clubs linked, along with sides in the Premier League such as Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Manchester United looked to be a front runner with the midfielder available for around £19m.

However, all that speculation has come to an end - with the former Wolves man putting pen to paper on a new contract in Saudi Arabia.

It comes after he has made 121 appearances for the club, netting 19 goals in the process.