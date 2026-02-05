West Brom boss makes 'long and hard think' admission about set-up in survival fight

The floundering Baggies have slumped into further depths in four games under Ramsay and dropped into the bottom three on Tuesday night.

The former Minnesota boss, appointed three weeks ago, has brought a much-debated 3-4-3 formation to The Hawthorns which has been branded defensive by some fans and until defeat at Portsmouth last time out had players out of position at wing-back.

Ramsay said after his side were downed 3-0 at Fratton Park the formation was "not the problem", but added a possible rethink was needed for Albion's set up moving forward.

"We've got to make sure that we think long and hard about where the best pieces fit. It's something that, of course, we haven't yet solved," Ramsay said.