West Brom boss makes 'long and hard think' admission about set-up in survival fight

Boss Eric Ramsay admitted he has been made to think long and hard about how he sets Albion up in the relegation dogfight.

By Lewis Cox
PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Danny Imray Junior of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion at Fratton Park on January 31, 2026 in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The floundering Baggies have slumped into further depths in four games under Ramsay and dropped into the bottom three on Tuesday night.

The former Minnesota boss, appointed three weeks ago, has brought a much-debated 3-4-3 formation to The Hawthorns which has been branded defensive by some fans and until defeat at Portsmouth last time out had players out of position at wing-back.

Ramsay said after his side were downed 3-0 at Fratton Park the formation was "not the problem", but added a possible rethink was needed for Albion's set up moving forward.

"We've got to make sure that we think long and hard about where the best pieces fit. It's something that, of course, we haven't yet solved," Ramsay said.