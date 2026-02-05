The New Saints make it a hat-trick of new signings in 2026

Barton arrives at the end of a week that has seen former Shrewsbury Town man Josh Daniels and club legend Adrian Cieslewicz vacate the wide areas at Park Hall.

The 21-year-old becomes the third signing of the year so far - following Eoin Farrell and Isaac Jefferies through door - as boss Craig Harrison reshapes his squad for the Cymru Premier run-in.

And Barton - who could make his debut against Penybont on Saturday (12.30pm) - said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining The New Saints. It’s a club with a great reputation for success and development, and after speaking with the staff it felt like the right place for me to take the next step.

“Coming through the academy at Cambridge and playing senior football has prepared me well, and I’m excited to get started and help the team however I can.”

After progressing through the youth ranks at Cambridge, Barton made his first-team debut on the opening day of the 2024/25 season.

He went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions as the U's were relegated to League Two, but was released at the end of the campaign.

Head coach Craig Harrison said: “Dan’s a winger who can operate on either side and he’s had exposure to League One football with Cambridge United, which is important. He’s an exciting ball carrier who wants to take players on, cut in from both the right and the left and get shots away. He fits the profile of a TNS winger perfectly and that’s what attracted us to him in the first place.

“He came in and trained with us for a week to see how he settled in, and he did really well. We’re looking forward to working with him and, all being well, he should be available to make his debut this weekend.”