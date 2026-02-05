Stoke City head into West Brom clash with double boost - as deadline day signings look to make immediate impact

Much like Albion on the final day of the window - Stoke moved to bring in two highly rated youngsters to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi came in on loan from Crystal Palace - having already enjoyed loan spells at the likes of Sheffield United.

A more inexperienced talent in Ato Ampah also came in from Chelsea - having made just one first team appearance in the Europa Conference League for the Blues.

The pair are in line to make their debuts at The Hawthorns on Saturday - with the Potters looking to bounce back from their defeat to Southampton last weekend.

And the on loan Chelsea winger is itching to get going and make an immediate impact for Mark Robins' side.

“It’s about getting game time at this point in my career, playing and showing I can play men’s football.

“I started out in grassroots football before moving to Chelsea, and that hunger is what has got me to this point in my career. I won’t lose that and will keep pushing.

I like to score, register assists, and bring some excitement to the fans. I’m a direct player and never turn down a one-v-one opportunity.

“I am very excited about this new chapter in my career. Stoke City are a massive club who have huge ambitions for the future, and I want to be a part of that.

“I know the manager and coaching staff here have a reputation for developing young players and that was a big factor in my decision. I am hungry, determined and excited to express myself in front of Stoke City’s supporters.”