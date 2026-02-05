Shropshire FA launch safeguarding campaign

The initiative, delivered by Shropshire FA (SFA) and fully funded and supported by business partner SEAH, introduces an easy-to-use reporting system accessed via QR codes on printed key rings.

The system allows players, parents, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators to raise concerns quickly, discreetly and without fear.

The campaign is designed to remove barriers to reporting and ensure that anyone experiencing or witnessing abuse, whether physical, verbal, emotional or discriminatory, has a safe and trusted way to speak up.

QR codes are displayed across grassroots football environments on durable key rings which have been distributed throughout the county.

By scanning the code, users are taken directly to a secure reporting platform where concerns can be logged in confidence, with the option to remain anonymous.

This approach recognises that abuse does not always happen during a match and that individuals may need time, privacy and reassurance before coming forward.

NataliePietrzyk, managing director at Telford based SEAH, said, “Safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility, and we’re proud to support a campaign that gives people a clear, safe and confidential way to report concerns. By making reporting accessible and anonymous, we hope more people will feel empowered to speak up and help protect those involved in grassroots football.”

The initiative is led by Shropshire FA’s Designated Safeguarding and Workforce Officer, Sam Griffiths, she added, “We know that reporting abuse can feel intimidating, particularly at grassroots level where communities are close-knit. This campaign is about reassurance, letting people know their voice matters and that concerns will be taken seriously, handled sensitively and acted upon appropriately.”

Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA, said, “Creating a safe, inclusive and enjoyable environment is fundamental to the future of football. It’s vital that people can report concerns without fear of repercussions. This campaign is a significant step in strengthening trust and ensuring everyone involved in the game feels protected and supported.”

The safeguarding campaign reinforces Shropshire FA’s ongoing commitment to welfare, inclusion and best practice across the grassroots game.

With the backing of SEAH, the initiative ensures safeguarding is visible, accessible and embedded into everyday football environments.

Clubs and leagues across the county are encouraged to support the campaign by displaying QR codes, distributing key rings and continuing open conversations around safeguarding and respect.

For further information and to receive your club key rings, contact Sam at: sam.griffiths@shropshirefa.com