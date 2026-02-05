Race is on for bowlers to be a top-40 hit

Only the 40 bowlers with the best series points hauls will make grand finals day on Sunday, March 29, when slices of a big money prize cake will be up for grabs.

That’s why more than 70 players turned up for round 17 at Wem Sports on a soggy Sunday, delighting promoter Jamie Brookes after what he described as a “brilliant turnout” of 37 for the one-dayer at Meole Brace 24 hour earlier.

“It was another good showing of 72 at Wem and, even with the weather turning very wet in the afternoon, there was some good bowling throughout,” said Brookes.

Jamie Brookes

“With six weeks of round robin sessions left, the winter series points table will make interesting reading from now on – and this coming Sunday we are at Bicton.”

Bowlers who won their 13-up groups at Wem Sports to climb into the top 40 were Chris Elsbury, Angela Howard, Nick Jones, Rich Lockett, Karl Hill, Mark Holden and Jan Wakefield.

Table topper Callum Wraight kept his unbeaten record and Terry Howard, Carl Pemberton, Barry Fairhurst, Chris Dodds, Vicki McNally and Dan Corbett were also group winners to stay in the top 20.

Also picking up 25 point hauls from the 18 groups needed on the day were Telford’s Phil Jones, Kelly Hill, Gary Whitehall and Ed Proudlove.

Bradley Winter League

The topsy-turvy nature of Ifton’s defence of the Bradley Winter Bowling League championship in Wrexham has taken another worrying twist.

A string of good results since mid December got the Miners from St Martins back on track in their bid to make it three titles in a row - but that run came to an abrupt end last week.

They were beaten by new leaders the Weeble Gang 4-2 (121-91 on aggregate) who had Shropshire king Callum Wraight as their 21-4 star in the four singles-two doubles clash on the artificial green.

Ifton slipped to third in the table, also behind Gladstone, and face a potentially tricky test against Coed Talon tonight with maximum points hauls again becoming crucial.

Potteries Panel

Shropshire bowler Dan Williams is proving a popular and winning addition to the Potteries Panel.

The Sinclair man launched his second campaign in the £5,000 event with a comprehensive 26-17 victory over Dan Higginson, actually leading the 25 end showdown 18-5 at one stage.

And he can take control of qualifying group three when he returns to the artificial green at Biddulph tonight to take on James Berrisford.

But county No.1 Callum Wraight didn’t enjoy a winning start last week, losing to group two rival Matt Hill 23-15 after only being 15-13 adrift after 20 ends, only to drop four chalks on the last powerplay end.

The Castlefields star, the even money favourite to take the £1,200 first prize as Panel champion, takes on Andy Ferris tonight while Darrell Handley faces Adam Bloor and Ian Howell meets Kev Keary in the same group.

“Five favourites went down last week and tonight will see Callum hoping to get back on track against Andy Ferris, who was very good in his first game, winning comfy,” said promoter Laura Browny.