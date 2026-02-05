'Plenty to play for' but AFC Telford United boss refuses to get carried away

The Bucks won 2-0 at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday night and are now just one place and one point behind Macclesfield in the final National League North play-off place.

Both Telford and Macclesfield had victories in midweek, enabling them to edge ahead of Scarborough Athletic, but mention of the 'p word' was downplayed.

Asked whether his team were surprising even Wilkin himself, the manager’s response was typically honest: “I suppose if you asked me that at the start of the season, or I’d been asked that at the start of the season, yeah, maybe a little bit.

"There were games, plenty of games earlier in the season, where we got ourselves into winning positions, didn't close games out and win games, and maybe drew or even lost some of the games that we got ourselves in the lead in, but I always felt we would evolve, and we would grow, and we would learn about the division."

And after seeing his squad climb the league table, Wilkin urged them not to stop 'pushing the bar'.

He said: "Players are playing to a good standard now, and from where they are, the challenge is to keep pushing the bar and the standards forward, and to squeeze a little bit more out of one another; that's the aim.

"If we could do that and be a little bit fortunate with suspensions and injuries from now until the end of the season, hopefully, there's plenty to play for.”