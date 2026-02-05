"I’m delighted, really excited" - Wolves boss gives verdict on Angel Gomes signing

The Molineux head coach first came across Gomes when he was a first team coach at Wolves and the 16-year-old midfielder was playing for Manchester United in an under-18s game at Compton.

Edwards faced off against Gomes a few years later when he was Wolves' under-23s boss, before the pair worked together with England under-20s.

Now, they have been reunited in Wolves' first team and it is a full circle moment for Edwards.

“I just thought he was a brilliant, technical player," he said.

"He's got a great brain, and we've always kept in touch. It's brilliant to see how well he's done, I'd always say, ‘I'll sign you one day’ and it's really exciting now that we've been able to do that.

"I’m delighted, really excited. I’ve got a really good relationship with Angel because we go back quite a long way now.

“His situation at Marseille may have changed over the last few weeks. We became an option, even though he would always have been an option for me. It’s something that we've been speaking about over the last few weeks, and he and I spoke a few times. I explained what we wanted to do and that we would love to have him here, and how he can help us.

“As I've been saying in the press, these things never happen that quickly, there's always a lot of moving parts to these deals, whether that be a loan or a permanent deal. Thankfully, we're here and I think it's a real positive thing for everybody.

"He's really excited to get playing and play in England, and it's really exciting for us to have someone who's hungry to be here, wants to be in and wants to show everyone how good is.”

Angel Gomes on the ball in training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Gomes has arrived on a loan deal until the end of the season, while Wolves hold a £6million option to buy.

The 25-year-old bolsters Edwards' midfield options, having found recent success playing three in the middle.

Edwards added: “He gives us real quality in that midfield area and versatility because he can play as a deeper midfield player, he can go up and down, or he can be a creative one. He has lots of good qualities and a lot of people would have seen that when he was playing for England.

“It's a real opportunity for him now, it gives him a platform in the Premier League to show everybody what he's about, to help us, and obviously, in turn, hopefully we can help him as well, because there's always areas of people's game that they want to improve, but it's a really exciting signing for the football club.

“He's young, but he's experienced now, he's got a lot of games behind him, great experiences behind him, and we want him to bring all that. His intensity, his energy, his enthusiasm for football.

"He's got bags and bags of quality. We've got to make sure we use him in the right way now and get him the ball.

"International experience, Champions League experience, playing at a really high level abroad, he'll have learned a lot over these last few years. So, I’m looking forward to seeing him integrate into the group.”