"I need everyone to see that" - Rob Edwards backs Wolves forward amid fan criticism

The South Korean forward, who has had a strained relationship with fans of late, was given another start and sarcastically cheered by the home fans when his second half substitution was announced at Molineux.

Edwards, who admitted Hwang expressed his desire to stay at Wolves in the winter transfer window, has backed the 'super committed' attacker.

"It puts me in a difficult position, obviously, I want everyone to support the lads," Edwards said when asked about the sarcastic cheering.

"Channy is super committed, I need people to understand that.