Hill leads the charge as Church Stretton march on

The pacesetters found their shooting boots as they put eight goals without reply past visiting NC United.

James Hill netted a hat-trick, while Oliver Barrett scored twice. Sam Jones, Cameron Murdoch and Jack Parton also struck.



Dawley Town are leading the chasing pack having climbed above Wrockwardine Wood into second place on goal difference.

Town had to work hard for their latest success, a 2-1 win over Ellesmere Rangers. But in the end, goals from Aaron Humphreys and Ross Jones got the job done.

Gobowen Celtic found their shooting boots as they hit the net seven times at home to Shrewsbury Juniors.

Lewis Jones led the victory charge with a first-half hat-trick. Joe Pierpoint and Tristan Lloyd also netted before the break with Luke Dwyer and Ed Rogers wrapping the scoring up in the second half.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers had to settle for a point following a 2-2 home draw with Whitchurch Alport 1946.William Rogers and Charlie Jones found the net for Shrewsbury.

Llanymynech ended their wait for a first league win of the season as they triumphed 3-0 win on the road at Wem Town.

In Division One, leaders Ercall Rangers came from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at Shawbury United Development.

Second-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development hammered St Martins 9-0.

Keegan Green was Up & Comers' star man with a hat-trick, while Shea McGill bagged a brace. Jesse Byron, Charlie Davies, Aryn Matthee and Kasper Przybylski added the other goals.

Goals from Harvey Dean Millington, Leo Gough and Zechariah Newton saw SAHA FC to a 3-1 success over visiting Haughmond Development. Joseph Roberts scored for the visitors.

Cosmin Ghita helped himself to a hat-trick as FC Nations Development beat Wrockwardine Wood Development 5-2.

Noah Davies and Logan Mansell joined Ghita on the scoresheet for Nations with Ryley Mcpartland and Alexander Hart scoring for Wrockwardine.

Mereside Rangers hit form on the road to triumph 4-1 at Ercall Colts. All their goals came in the second half with Charlie Warren netting a hat-trick and substitute William Twyford striking once.

Ercall 1975 also bagged three points after beating Wem Town Colts 3-1.Rhys Carr, Adam Mellor and Harrison Gregory scored for the hosts with Adam Taylor replying.

Brown Clee are through to the semi-finals of the Shropshire Saturday Challenge Cup following a hard-earned 1-0 win at Ercall Colts Juniors Aces.