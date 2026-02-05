"He's a very talented young player" - the schoolboy star given a rare chance at Wolves

Many have daydreamt about the headmaster interrupting their lesson to reveal the news of a call-up - and for Jerome Abbey that dream became reality.

The 16-year-old midfielder has trained with the Wolves first team already this season and featured for the under-21s, but he made the ultimate step on the weekend when he was included in the match day squad for Wolves' Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Ladislav Krejci was suffering with the flu and made a late decision not to train last Friday, the day before the game, opening the door for Abbey.

The England under-17s international was pulled out of maths class at school and rushed to Compton to mix it with the first team stars in an opportunity most youngsters can only dream of.

Head coach Rob Edwards said: "The headmaster came in to get him, so that's a nice moment that, isn't it? We all dream of that moment when we're a youngster in school.