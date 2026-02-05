Forget tactics, systems or a back three - West Brom need to show one key attribute in their fight for Championship survival

It is a month to the day since Albion were beaten with the last kick of the game away at Leicester - a result that ultimately put the final nail in Ryan Mason's time in charge.

At that point, Albion were flirting with a relegation battle. Now they are fully immersed in it.

The last month has involved a new managerial appointment, questions over changing systems and tactics and more alarmingly, bad results.

But at the same time, Eric Ramsay's first few games in charge have had a common theme about them. Albion have been out fought, out battled. Other teams have wanted it more than Albion, and that is why they are in the position they are in.