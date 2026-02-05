Deal agreed for sale of Wolves defender

The Turkish club have been working on a deal for the defender since December and previously had a loan offer and a follow-up £12million bid both rejected.

They have now agreed a fee with Wolves, with add-ons that will be achieved by the end of the season, totalling a sale at around £17.5million.

Wolves were open to a sale, despite the English transfer window closing earlier this week, and were keen to get their money back for the player.

They have now sanctioned his sale in a move that will see them bank around £1million in profit.

The player is now expected to complete his move to Turkey, before their transfer window closes on Friday (February 6).

It will bring an end to his Wolves career after just over a year at Molineux