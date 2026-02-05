12 of the best pictures as Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes train with Wolves team-mates for first time

The pair came in on deadline day - with Jorgen Strand Larsen heading out of the door at Molineux.

The pair met their Wolves team mates on deadline day - and have trained with their team mates for the first time ahead of the weekend.

Here is a look inside that first training session:

Rob Edwards giving orders to Wolves players (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Adam Armstrong training with his team mates for the first time (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Adam Armstrong is all smiles after his move to Wolves (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Angel Gomes on the ball (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Mateus Mane (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Adam Armstrong (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Adam Armstrong on the ball in training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Adam Armstrong goes for goal (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)