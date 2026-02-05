Shropshire Star
12 of the best pictures as Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes train with Wolves team-mates for first time

Wolves have been boosted ahead of the weekend with the arrival of Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes.

By Jonny Drury
Published

The pair came in on deadline day - with Jorgen Strand Larsen heading out of the door at Molineux.

The pair met their Wolves team mates on deadline day - and have trained with their team mates for the first time ahead of the weekend.

Here is a look inside that first training session:

Rob Edwards giving orders to Wolves players (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Adam Armstrong training with his team mates for the first time (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Adam Armstrong is all smiles after his move to Wolves (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Angel Gomes on the ball (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Mateus Mane (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Adam Armstrong (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Angel Gomes on the ball in training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Adam Armstrong on the ball in training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Angel Gomes on the ball in training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Angel Gomes on the move in training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Adam Armstrong goes for goal (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Angel Gomes (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
